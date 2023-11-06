Handhold patients under Aarogya Suraksha until complete cure: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to handhold patients identified under Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health scheme until they are fully cured of their ailments.

The chief minister issued these guidelines to district collectors during a review meeting of ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ and also ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programmes held at his camp office.

“The Aarogya Suraksha camps are not ordinary medical camps. With the camps coming to a final stage, real work starts now. There is a need to handhold them as the identified patients are referred to various hospitals,” Reddy said, addressing the district officials in a virtual meeting.

He noted that the main objective is to ensure that all the patients in a family are cured of ailments with the full support of the official machinery.

Aarogya Suraksha camps cover 98 per cent of the 10,032 village secretariats and 77 per cent of 1,841 ward secretariats while screening tests are completed in more than 90 per cent of urban and rural areas respectively, he said.

The CM noted that officials are now equipped with the data of 6.4 crore rapid medical tests of people from 1.44 crore families.

While tracking them through the mobile app and mapping them with the referred hospitals, their details should be linked to the family doctors, village clinics and the medical staff at the village and ward secretariats, the CM said.

Further, Reddy instructed officials to prepare an action plan to conduct four Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps in every mandal regularly from January 1, including creating public awareness campaigns from November 15 to December 15 to enable people to download the Aarogyasri app.

Under the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme, the CM directed officials to inform people about the benefits received by every household and village. He told officials to inform people about the money spent on direct benefit transfer schemes, non-direct benefit transfer schemes and several others.

Moreover, Reddy directed Panchayat Raj executive officers in rural areas and additional commissioners in urban areas to act as nodal officers for this programme and visit the secretariats daily to share the details. PTI STH ANE