Handicapped girl kidnapped, strangled to death in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar; one suspect identified

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victim was reported missing around 1:02 am and police was alerted through a PCR call initially made to Sarita Vihar Police Station and subsequently transferred to Kalindi Kunj Police Station, he said.

The caller, a local resident from Madanpur Khadar Extension, informed that a handicapped girl had been kidnapped, police said.

Subsequent inquiry revealed that the girl, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, had been sleeping on the terrace of her house along with her parents when she was allegedly kidnapped, they said.

"Soon after the incident was reported, the police teams began scanning the locality and adjoining streets. During the search, the body of a woman was discovered in an abandoned 'jhuggi' (shanty) in the same street," said a police officer.

The body was identified as that of the kidnapped girl by her family. A crime team inspected the spot and the body was shifted to the AIIMS Hospital for postmortem examination, he added.

"Prima facie, offences under sections of kidnapping and murder were registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station," the officer said.

A suspect has been identified with the help of local residents and is being traced, police said.

The preliminary postmortem report suggests that the probable cause of death is asphyxia due to strangulation. The final postmortem report is awaited, they said.

The officer said that police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused and efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

The case is being investigated from all possible angles, he added. PTI BM AS AS