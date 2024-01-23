Handicapped man dies by suicide in Kerala over non-receipt of disability pension

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) A 77-year-old physically challenged man on Tuesday died by suicide in this district allegedly over non-receipt of his disability pension for several months.

A former member of the Chakkittapara panchayat said that the man -- Joseph -- had given a letter to the panchayat stating that if does not receive his disability pension, he will commit suicide.

He has a daughter who is also disabled, the former panchayat member said.

The panchayat reportedly claimed that it cannot be said that the man took the extreme step due to non-receipt of disability pension.

Meanwhile, police said that it has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and an investigation has been launched. PTI HMP HMP ROH