Handing over land for metro in Hebbal is our priority, says Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) The state government is committed to transferring 45 acres of land in Hebbal in the city to BMRCL (Namma Metro) for the construction of a multimodal transport hub, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

However, resolving the legal hurdles surrounding the land is crucial before moving forward, he said.

"The total land under discussion in Hebbal spans 55 acres and 13 guntas. Out of this, Namma Metro has requested 45 acres and 5 guntas. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and I held a meeting to discuss the matter. It was decided that all existing legal obstacles must first be cleared to avoid further complications," Patil said in a statement.

He pointed out that the previous BJP government had issued an order permitting the organisation claiming ownership of the land to implement its project over the next three years. Additionally, a court order is in place regarding the matter.

"If we transfer the land to Namma Metro without resolving these legal issues, it could lead to further complexities," he explained.

"As a minister, it is not appropriate to act against the decisions of the government and the court. A unilateral decision could result in further complications. Hence, we are working on the most feasible way to facilitate the smooth transfer of land to Metro," Patil stated.

He added that all possible solutions are being explored, including discussions with project promoters and seeking legal support.

"If a multimodal transport hub is developed in Hebbal, it will benefit lakhs of people. However, in our urgency to complete the transfer, we must ensure that no new legal problems arise. At the same time, we do not want unnecessary delays either, as any delay could hinder the swift execution of this crucial public project," Patil said.

"Therefore, we are taking a balanced approach, ensuring both legal compliance and development progress," he said, reiterating that the government is carefully reviewing all available options.