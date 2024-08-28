Handler dies after being attacked by Great Dane; FIR against dog's owner

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered here against the owner of a Great Dane after the dog attacked its 22-year-old handler during training and caused his death, police said on Wednesday.

Hasrat Ali, the victim, was severely attacked by the dog at a dog training academy in suburban Vikhroli on Monday morning and died within hours, said a police official.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (causing death by negligence) on a complaint lodged by Ali's family.

The deceased had been handling the Great Dane for eight months, the official said, adding that probe was underway.