Handloom a symbol of India's unique rural art and culture: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said handloom is a symbol of India's unique rural art and culture as well as an integral part of its village economy.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated an exhibition featuring handicraft and handloom items from across the country at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Gandhinagar on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The exhibition showcased the diverse traditions and techniques of Indian handloom crafts and artisans from various regions demonstrated the intricate weaving processes at the venue, the institute said in a release.

Live demonstrations were a significant attraction, allowing visitors to witness meticulous craftsmanship and learn about various stages of weaving.

The exhibition was aimed at promoting and preserving traditional handloom crafts, enabling artisans to reach a wider audience and visitors to appreciate and purchase authentic handloom products directly from their creators, said the release.

A thematic exhibition dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's life and his profound influence on the khadi movement was also organised at the NIFT campus. The exhibition featured over 25 charcoal paintings and sketches, depicting various stages of khadi production.

"Happy National Handloom Day to all artisans who weave beautiful fabrics through handloom craft. Let us all adopt the mantra of Vocal For Local given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insist on buying local handloom and handicraft products," he said on X. PTI PJT RSY