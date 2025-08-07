Handloom, handicrafts played crucial role in empowering women in Sikkim: Minister

Gangtok, Aug 7 (PTI) Sikkim Commerce and Industries minister T T Bhutia on Thursday said handloom and handicraft development in the Himalayan state has played a crucial role in empowering women while preserving the rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations here, Bhutia said the people of the state need to encourage and support the handloom sector.

By fostering a sustainable livelihood while celebrating Sikkim's artistic traditions, the handloom and handicraft sector has helped women to achieve financial independence and contributes to the state's economic and cultural vitality, he said.

Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Tshering Topgay Bhutia, said that a total of approximately 1,440 women have been trained in handloom and handicraft skills across 16 branch training centres in Sikkim, reflecting the state government's commitment to women's empowerment and preservation of traditional crafts. PTI COR RG