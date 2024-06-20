Handwriting to stay, gadgets can’t replace it: Calligraphist KC Janardhan

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Handwriting will remain firmly rooted and despite people going gaga over electronic gadgets, those devices can never fully replace this tradition, said renowned handwriting and calligraphy expert Prof K C Janardhan.

To support his point, Janardhan said the demand for various types of pens including fountain pens has been rising over the years.

“People are going gaga over electronic gadgets. The advent of digital tools and, the proliferance of Android phones might seem to be a setback to writing traditions. But that is on the ground only. The act of writing and reading will never go away. Rather it will remain and become stronger,” he said.

Janardhan, who is also a famed artist and author, was speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a discussion on ‘Power Handwriting and its elements’ at a Kolkata bookstore.

Observing that the sales of different types of pens, including fountain pens, have been steadily on the rise in the past few years, he said “A resurgence is taking place.” “Lots of IT professionals, lawyers and doctors have been ordering pens with nib in online sites,” said the calligraphy expert.

People need to speak even if they have virtual assistants and people need to walk even if they have cars, he said adding that writing on papers, and not typing on devices, is a very human thing.

“If we don’t turn into robots, the human element cannot be obliterated,” Janardhan said.

To a question, he said the curriculum in schools should be devised in such a way that students can hone their skill in handwriting up to the secondary level at least.

Observing that good handwriting was being encouraged by teachers from pre-primary to eighth standard as per traditions, Janardhan said when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, students forgot to write and when they returned to schools after two years, teachers were aghast.

“To undo that damage, we need to support them up to the school final. Why school final… I think (it should be) from pre-primary to PhD Level,” he added.

Decrying the general attitude of society towards writing, he said many people think they don’t need to read printed matters and scribble any more since they have cell phones and apps in them.

“If parents don’t read newspapers and books, how can you tell your children to browse through printed matters,” he asked the audience at the bookstore.

“Put your thoughts in beautiful lettering, with pens and positive energy... Unleash your strokes and get the power of your writing,” he signed off. PTI SUS NN