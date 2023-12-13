'Hang my son if he has done wrong', says father of man who jumped into LS chamber

Mysuru: "Hang my son if he has done wrong", said the father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber in a major security breach on Wednesday Manoranjan D’s father Devaraje Gowda, however, claimed that his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society.

“It is okay if my son does good but if he has done something wrong then hang him. He is not my son (if he has done wrong). That Parliament is ours. People like you all have built it. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru had toiled to build it. Whoever does it (attack) is condemnable. We will not accept it,” Gowda told reporters.

"My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books," he said.

"It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru," he added.

Manoranjan, who hailed from Mysuru, and another person, Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the pubic gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, triggering panic among the Members of Parliament.

They also shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.