Hang up boots, hand over charge to Lokesh: AIMIM chief Owaisi tells Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jun 16 (PTI) Amid speculation that Nara Lokesh is set to be appointed as the working president of the Telugu Desam party, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi suggested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to hang up his boots and hand over the reins to his minister son.

Addressing a meeting at Adoni in Kurnool District on Sunday night, Owaisi also sharply attacked the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that it would infringe upon the rights of Muslims.

"I am telling you, Chandrababu Naidu, you are ruining Lokesh’s future ( political ). Anyway after you, only your son will take over (as a successor). Junior NTR will not come, will he? You are confusing Lokesh.

You (CM Naidu) already served as Chief Minister for Andhra Pradesh ( undivided) for 9 years. Five years for Andhra Pradesh (divided). That's enough, Now take care of your son (handover reins),” he advised.

Several senior leaders of the party, including some ministers, have opined that Lokesh should be appointed as the Working President of the TDP, in a bid to indicate the party's succession plans.

It was widely speculated that Lokesh's elevation would be announced at the recently held party meeting, Mahanadu. However, no such announcement was made by the party.