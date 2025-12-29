Hangul population shows steady growth at breeding centre in south Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) The population of Kashmir Stag, popularly known as Hangul, has shown a significant and encouraging increase over the years at a breeding centre in south Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

It reflects the success of sustained conservation efforts by the Department of Wildlife protection, they said.

According to officials, the population of the endangered and iconic wildlife species has risen to 323 at the Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral, marking a steady growth from 127 in 2008.

The positive trend was highlighted at the sixth meeting of the Wildlife Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

He said the board accorded wildlife clearance to several projects and recommended some proposals to National Board of Wildlife for final approval.

These included projects of 4G-saturation, Jal Jeevan Mission, re-alignment of transmission lines, setting up of border security posts, development of horticulture nursery and installation of avalanche warning systems, the spokesperson said.

He said the board was apprised of various conservation and habitat improvement activities of the department. This includes measures taken in handling of human-wild animal conflict, establishment of rescue centres and habitat restoration works of wetlands.

Addressing the meeting, the LG called for prioritising sustainable management of biodiversity and conservation of wildlife habitats.

He emphasised promotional activities, particularly among school children, for major projects like Jambu Zoo, Hokersar and Gharana Wetlands.

He also asked to provide public transport to these destinations to promote eco-tourism.

The damage to agricultural crops by wild boars, blue bulls and monkeys was also discussed at the meeting, the official said, adding that the Board desired to explore the possibility of compensating for farmers' losses caused by wild animals.