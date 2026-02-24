Hans Raj Hans, Sukhwinder Singh to headline 2026 edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Celebrated singers Sukhwinder Singh and Hans Raj Hans, along with Kashmiri rapper Baabarr Mudacer, will headline the 2026 edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau', the internationally celebrated World Sufi Music Festival, here in the national capital in the national capital from March 27.

Set against the historic backdrop of Purana Qila, the three-day festival, curated by filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali, will bring together leading voices from across the subcontinent to celebrate Sufi music, poetry and spiritual traditions.

"Jahan-e-Khusrau was born from the whispers of saints and the melodies of mystics. Each year, it grows as a sanctuary where music, poetry, and devotion remind us of our shared humanity. It is not just a festival -- it is a continuing journey of the soul," Ali, director of highly-acclaimed films "Umrao Jaan", “Gaman” and “Jaanisaar”, said in a statement.

Besides the headliners, the festival will also feature a diverse line-up of artistes, including Jasu Khan Manganiyar, Deveshi Sehgal, Shivani Verma and Sanjukta Sinha, among others.

The event will also showcase TEH Bazaar (The Exploration of the Handmade), a curated exhibition celebrating Indian artisanal and heritage crafts. In addition, the program will include literary readings, cultural discussions, film screenings that delve into mystic traditions, and a specially curated Sufi-inspired culinary experience.

"Jahan-e-Khusrau is a living cultural movement. With every edition, we attempt to create a space where art heals, traditions converse, and audiences reconnect with the spiritual depth of our shared heritage," said Meera Ali, co-curator of the festival.

Conceptualised by Ali over three decades ago, Jahan-e-Khusrau has grown into a global cultural movement dedicated to reviving and re-presenting the mystic legacy of poets and saints such as Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah and Lalleshwari.

The upcoming edition of the festival will come to a close on March 29.