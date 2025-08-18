Hansda ‘encounter death': National ST panel issues notice to Jharkhand officials

Ranchi, Aug 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to senior Jharkhand government officials in connection with the "encounter death" of Surya Hansda, BJP MP Deepak Prakash said on Monday.

Hansda, arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, allegedly snatched a weapon from the police while being taken to Rahadbadia Hills, and opened fire as he attempted to flee and was killed in retaliatory shooting, police had said.

Prakash said the NCST has taken cognisance of a letter submitted by him, demanding an investigation into the death of Hansda.

"Notices have been served to the chief secretary of Jharkhand, Director General of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Godda and Superintendent of Police, Godda. The commission has directed them to submit a detailed report on the incident and the action taken so far within three days," Prakash said.

The NCST said it may exercise constitutional powers under Article 338A and summon the concerned officers if the report is not submitted within the stipulated time frame, according to the letter.

“The murder of Surya Hansda is an issue related to the honour and justice of the tribal society. The commission taking cognisance is a welcome step towards securing justice. Strict action must be taken against those responsible to prevent such incidents in the future,” the BJP MP said.

A seven-member 'probe team' of the Jharkhand BJP on Sunday stated that it suspected a "major conspiracy" in the "encounter death” of Hansda.

Hansda was wanted in several criminal cases and had contested the assembly polls on tickets from multiple political parties.

The BJP team, led by former chief minister Arjun Munda, visited Hansda's family at Lalmatia's Dakaita village in Godda district on Sunday as part of its investigation.

Munda demanded that the state government order a fair investigation into the case by forming a probe committee headed by a retired high court judge.

Seeking a fresh post-mortem examination by an expert team, Munda also alleged that neither the public nor Hansda's family trusts the Jharkhand government's investigation.

Amid growing uproar over the death of Hansda, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been given charge of the probe, officials said.

Hansda had contested the 2019 assembly elections from Borio on a BJP ticket, but after being denied a ticket in 2024, he joined the JKLM party to contest again.