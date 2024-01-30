Hanuman flag row: CM Siddaramaiah says Godse''s 'descendants' are disturbing peace

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) In the midst of a row over the removal of a Hanuman flag, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said "descendants" of Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse are disturbing peace in the State.

As Mandya witnessed a massive demonstration by the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to protest the removal of the saffron flag flying from the 108 feet flagstaff at Keragodu village in Mandya district on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the agitation by the opposition was aimed at gaining political mileage.

"There are people amongst us who worship Godse though they speak about Mahatma Gandhi as well," he told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

When asked about the tension in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said attempts are being made to disturb peace.

"Those disturbing peace are the descendants of Godse. People should live with love and trust for peace in the society. No one should try to inflame communal passions," the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Keragodu Panchayat had granted permission to hoist tricolour or Karnataka flag only and not any religious or political flag.

"Why did they (organisers of the event in Keragodu who hoisted saffron flag) go against their own written submission for permission to conduct the event? It was done to gain political mileage and create unrest in the society," the Chief Minister alleged.

The authorities had later replaced the "Hanuman Dhwaja" with the national flag. PTI GMS RS RS