Hanuman gallery in Ayodhya museum to feature 20-minute film, 7D experience

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A new gallery dedicated to Lord Hanuman at the Ram Katha Museum will feature a 20-minute film using 3D and 7D technology, officials of the Ram Mandir trust said.

The film will tell the story of Lord Hanuman, whose script is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai, they said.

The gallery is expected to be completed within a year and will accommodate 25 visitors per session, with each session lasting 30 minutes. This is part of the broader project of the Ram Katha Museum, which will feature five state-of-the-art galleries once completed.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, said: "The Hanuman gallery will offer visitors a unique and unforgettable spiritual journey. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, we aim to bring the life of Lord Hanuman to life in a way that has never been seen before." PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY