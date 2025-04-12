Hanuman Jayanti celebrated in West Bengal amidst tight security

Kolkata: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated on Saturday at various places across West Bengal by BJP leaders and other organisations amidst strict security.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuma.

Heightened security arrangements were made to ensure that the celebrations are held peacefully, an official said.

Pujas and Hanuman Chalisa recital were organised at around 60 places in Kolkata by the saffron party and other organisations, sources said.

Hanuman Jayanti was also celebrated at various other places across the state, including in Siliguri, Asansol, Purulia and Durgapur.