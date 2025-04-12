Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour across country

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with Shobha Yatras, aartis and devotional songs across the country on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister paid obeisance to Lord Hanumanat a temple in her Shalimarbagh constituency, and inaugurated an automatic chapati maker that can roll out 1200 'rotis' (bread) in an hour.

Gupta said the automatic chapati maker at Siddh Katyayani Devi temple in Shalimarbagh will help run a daily 'Anna Sewa' for feeding the poor and needy by providing them food packets. The chief minister said that she prayed Lord Hanuman to bless her government's efforts towards a 'Viksit Delhi'. Gupta also visited the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police denied permission for a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Hanuman Jayanti in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in view of the "sensitivity and ramification on law and order", an official said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a grand Hanuman Jayanti procession was carried out in the city, which was scarred by communal violence last year.

The procession was taken out from the Shri Bala Ji Temple in Hallu Sarai amid tight security with chants of "Jai Bajrangbali" as it moved through several localities.

At the Shri Bala Ji temple in Hallu Sarai, a series of devotional programmes began early morning. Security was visibly tight with heavy deployment of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel across the city and along the procession route.

On November 24, the city witnessed violence during a court-ordered survey of a mosque in the Kot Garvi area of the city in which four people died and scores of others were injured.

In Varanasi, temples wore colourful decorations, witnessed aartis, devotional songs and 'Ramcharitmanas' recitals from early in the day to mark the occasion. Several local committees organised processions to celebrate the day, while senior police officials patrolled the city to ensure peace and security.

Special arrangements were made at the renowned Sankat Mochan temple, a major centre of celebrations.

Professor Vishambhar Nath Mishra, the temple's mahant, told PTI, "On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, special adornment, tableaux, worship, and aarti of Lord Hanuman are being performed on the temple premises. The morning began with shehnai performances, Rudrabhishek by priests, recitations of the 'Ramcharitmanas', Sita-Ram kirtans, and the Sundarkand from the Valmiki Ramayan." In West Bengal, BJP leaders and other organisations celebrated Hanuman Jayanti at various places across the state amid strict security. They organised 'pujas' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitals at around 60 places in Kolkata, sources said.

Hanuman Jayanti was also celebrated at various other places across the state, including Siliguri, Asansol, Purulia and Durgapur.

In Hyderabad, VHP leader and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti inaugurated the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra', organised by the Bajrang Dal, at the Hanuman temple in Gowliguda.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', thousands of youths participated in the processions. Vedanti expressed wish that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the fourth term and the country turns into a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered prayers at Pitru Parvat in Indore on this occasion.

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, several devotees suffered injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them at the Anjaneri Hill, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when there was a heavy footfall of devotees at the temple on the hill, an official said.

Anjaneri, around 20 km from Nashik, is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good health with Lord Hanuman's blessings.

Mentioned in epic 'Ramayana' as a devotee of Lord Ram and a warrior of supreme strength, Lord Hanuman is a revered figure across the country. Team PTI MNK MNK