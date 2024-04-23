Hanuman Jayanti processions conducted peacefully in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Hanuman Jayanti processions in different parts of Delhi, including Jahangirpuri where a communal clash had broken out two years ago, were conducted peacefully amid tight security, police said.

Advertisment

"No untoward incident was reported in the national capital. We had held meetings with the organisers and they assured the police that they would conduct the processions peacefully," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police had beefed up security and deployed paramilitary personnel in Jahangirpuri to keep vigil during the procession.

Stringent security measures were made in view of the clashes that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area in 2022.

Advertisment

In Jahangirpuri, the procession was taken out for only 200 metres from I-Block to J-Block.

Shivam, a yatra organiser, said, "We got permission to take out yatra from the I to J blocks. Our volunteers managed everything. We got help from the police for maintaining law and order." On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, leading to the arrest of 21 people and the detention of two juveniles.

A Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch was formed to probe into the incident.

Advertisment

Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi and Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta visited locations in East Delhi to check the security arrangements.

"The organisers had asked us for proper security arrangements and to control crowds in temples. We asked our SHOs to maintain law and order in their areas and personally visited different locations," said Kalsi.

A senior officer in the New Delhi area said a large number of devotees visited the Prachin Hanuman temple at Connaught Place.

"Additional force was deployed at the temple to maintain law and order and the flow of traffic," said the officer. PTI BM BM SZM