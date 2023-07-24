Happiness Curriculum's give-year journey 'remarkable', says Delhi Minister Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The five-year journey of the Happiness Curriculum at Delhi government schools has been "remarkable", Education Minister Atishi said on Monday and added that it significantly helped children increase focus on their studies and life.

Delhi government-run schools on Monday began celebrations to mark the Happiness Curriculum's five years with the 'Happiness Saptah - 2023', inaugurated by Atishi.

Interacting with the children, Atishi said, "The Delhi government's Happiness Curriculum has been teaching people outside schools to be happy and stress-free. The curriculum is an answer to all the challenges a person faces in their lives." She added that the curriculum has instilled self-confidence in students of Delhi government schools.

"The Happiness Curriculum has instilled self-confidence in Delhi government school children … it is a positive sign for the future of the nation. Spending moments with schoolchildren amid day-to-day work and files is my happiness class," Atishi said. PTI ABU SZM