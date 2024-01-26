Happiness multiplied on Republic Day with consecration of Ram idol: MP governor

Bhopal, Jan 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Friday said "happiness multiplied" on Republic Day this year as it was preceded by the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Patel addressed the official Republic Day function here after hoisting the National Flag and taking salute from an impressive parade.

"The happiness multiplied on the occasion of Republic Day as the construction of grand Ram temple and consecration of Lord Ram's idol took place in Ayodhya under the prime minister's leadership. The entire nation was infused with spirit of (devotion for) Ram in welcoming Lord Ram after years of wait, and the whole world has witnessed this event in Azadi's Amrit Kaal," he said.

The eight crore people of Madhya Pradesh also took part in the temple consecration ceremony with a lot of enthusiasm and happiness, he said.

Five lakh laddoos prepared at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain were sent to Ayodhya on the occasion and a cleanliness drive was held across all the temples of the state, Patel noted.

Shri Ramcharit Leela was held at 28 holy places in the state and special programmes were also organized at Chitrakoot and Orchha, the places associated with Lord Ram, the governor said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled the tricolor at his native place Ujjain, while ministers and district collectors hoisted the National Flag at various district headquarters.

Speaking at the function in Ujjain, Yadav said `Shri Ram Raja Lok' (corridor) was being developed in Orchha, and all important places associated with the Ram Van Gaman Path including Chitrakoot will be developed as world-level religious and tourist places.

He also said that senior citizens of the state will be taken to Ayodhya by rail and air route for darshan of Lord Ram.

More than 50 lakh people in the state benefitted under various schemes during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the chief minister said.

He also informed that 161 prisoners were released from different jails on the occasion of Republic Day.

Yadav, who became chief minister following the assembly elections last year, also highlighted various steps taken by his new "double-engine government" in the last 45 days including payment of dues of Rs 224 crore to 4,800 labourers of Indore's Hukumchand Mill, improvement in the law and order situation by "instilling fear in the minds of anti-social elements" and launch of the cyber tehsil scheme in the entire state. PTI MAS KRK