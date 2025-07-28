'Happy and relieved': MP man who lost his brother in Pahalgam attack on killing of mastermind

Indore, Jul 28 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh man who lost his elder brother in the Pahalgam terror attack said on Monday the elimination of the alleged mastermind of the massacre in an encounter in J&K has brought happiness and relief to his family even as they try to come to terms with the grief.

Officials said Suleman alias Asif, believed to be the 'mastermind' of the Pahalgam attack, and his two companions were killed by the Army's top para commandos on Monday (July 28) in the forests on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar under 'Operation Mahadev'.

On April 22, terrorists attacked Baisaran, a major tourist spot in Pahalgam town of Kashmir, known as 'Mini Switzerland', in which 26 people were killed. Most of the deceased were tourists, including Sushil Nathaniel (58), an Indore resident.

His younger brother Vikas Kumrawat expressed happiness over the elimination of the terror mastermind.

Kumrawat told PTI, "We were thinking for a long time why the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have not been caught yet? We are very happy and relieved with the news of the Army killing the mastermind of this attack. This action is a special achievement of our government and the Army." He, however, noted wounds caused by his elder brother's death in the terror attack were still fresh for his family and they are trying to overcome the grief, more than three months after the carnage.

"My brother will never be able to return to us, but the action taken by the government and the Army (after Pahalgam attack) was a matter of satisfaction for us," Kumrawat maintained.

Nathaniel was posted as a manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Alirajpur, about 200km from Indore. He had gone to Kashmir with his wife Jennifer, daughter Akanksha and son Austin alias Goldie. PTI HWP MAS RSY