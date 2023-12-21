Happy if even hundred Congressmen gather to propagate party's ideology: Sidhu to detractors

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) A day after infighting in the Punjab Congress came to fore, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday got back at his detractors, saying he would be very happy if even a hundred Congressmen gather to "propagate" the party's ideology.

Advertisment

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had on Wednesday asked Sidhu to join the party's programmes instead of setting up his "own stage" while referring to the former cricketer's December 17 rally in Bathinda.

Though Sidhu, a former state unit chief, did not react immediately to the jibe, five former MLAs, who are always seen with him, retorted that neither the former he, nor they, had been invited to the state party events.

Later, nine party leaders, including an MLA, demanded the party high command show the door to Sidhu as "his actions often work against the interests of the party as a whole." On Thursday, without naming anyone, Sidhu responded to the accusation with a post on X.

Advertisment

"I'd be very happy if even a hundred Congressmen gather in a village or a city to propagate the Congress' ideology, Punjab's revival agenda, and to make the present government accountable to public welfare. It doesn't matter much which Congress leader they choose to have as a chief guest.

"It strengthens our party as more & more people getting involved will build leadership at grassroot levels. Why be a hindrance to 8,000 supporters and not facilitate? Do the people of Punjab believe in your party's agenda and consider you as an alternative?-that is all that matters … ," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a party event in Jagraon on Thursday, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring stressed that discipline was essential for any organisation or any party.

Advertisment

He said the Congress has reached this far only under discipline and unity. "We will definitely achieve success with this philosophy." "I appeal to all Congressmen to remain in discipline, be it a village Sarpanch or state Congress chief," he said.

Warring's remarks came at the rally which was held in protest against the suspension of several opposition parties' MPs.

Sidhu in his December 17 rally in Bathinda had targeted the AAP government for allegedly "failing" to deliver on promises made before the 2022 elections.

Advertisment

Reacting to Sidhu's rally, Bajwa had on Tuesday said, "I just request Sidhu Saab that he should act with some maturity." "If this 'Jamaat' (Congress party) has given you the respect, digest it. Do not do such an act. When you were the PPCC president, you saw that you brought (Congress) from 78 (seats in 2017) to 18 (seats in 2022). Now what more he wants, ask him," he had then told reporters.

Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, asked Sidhu to participate in the party's events and invited him to the December 21-22 protest against the state government.

"When we are in a party, we cannot have a separate stage," the Qadian MLA said.

Sidhu on X posted the reaction of five former MLAs - Rajinder Singh, Raminder Amla, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Maheshinder Singh and Nazar Singh Manshahia - and a few other leaders to Bajwa's remarks.

The former MLAs said in their post that they and Sidhu were not invited to Punjab Congress functions. PTI SUN VSD VN VN