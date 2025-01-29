Happy that Siddaramaiah becoming longest-serving CM of Karnataka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday as he is about to complete a record tenure, saying it is a proud moment and that the veteran Congress leader will continue to remain in the history books.

"This is a happy moment, I wish him well. Everyone has an ambition to achieve in life. He has been in the history books in the past and he will be (there) in the future too," Shivakumar told reporters, referring to Siddaramaiah surpassing the record of Devaraj Urs on Wednesday and becoming the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka.

On speculation about his own political future, Shivakumar said he has risen from a village background to his present position and asked reporters not to put words in his mouth.

There was a stiff power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the top post in the southern state. It intensified in mid-November, after the Congress government touched the halfway mark in its tenure.

There were reports that an agreement was arrived at when the Congress came to power in the state in May 2023 and that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would occupy the top post on a rotational basis.

Amid the heightened shadow boxing, the Congress high-command intervened and the two leaders put up a united front through "breakfast diplomacy" in December.

On an incident of violence in Ballari, where clashes between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers resulted in the death of a Congress worker in firing, Shivakumar said, "We want peace in Ballari. The people there have suffered enough in the past and we do not want any trouble for them in the future." PTI GMS RC