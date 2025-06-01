Happy to put focus on Martinique: Miss World Caribbean Aurelie Joachim

Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI) Third runner-up in the Miss World 2025 pageant, Aurelie Joachim, said putting Martinique island on the map and sharing its unique culture with the world, itself is an achievement.

“Martinique may be small, but it is rich in spirit, history, and heart. I’m honoured that the world got a glimpse of it through me,” Joachim told PTI.

“It’s such a proud moment — not just for me, but for my entire country,” said Joachim, whose middle name, fittingly, is Lovely.

Joachim, who also earned the title of Miss World Caribbean 2025, is now focused on her Beauty with a Purpose project, which centers on creating and strengthening support groups for those dealing with emotional and social challenges.

"Support systems are lifelines," she said. "I want to use this platform to help people feel seen, heard, and supported." As she steps into her year-long role, Joachim is also setting her sights on the entertainment industry. She hopes to carve a career path in media and performance once her responsibilities as Miss World Caribbean conclude.