Happy to see Arvind Kejriwal get interim bail: Mamata Banerjee

NewsDrum Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee

Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee (File image)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her satisfaction at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being granted interim bail, stating that it would positively impact the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections," she posted on X.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi CM was arrested in a case relating to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

