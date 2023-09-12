Hapur 'lathi-charge': Lawyers across UP to abstain from work on Sep 13-14

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Lawyers across Uttar Pradesh will stay away from judicial work on Wednesday and Thursday to protest against the state government's "inaction" in an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur.

At a meeting of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, it was decided unanimously that lawyers across the state will abstain from judicial work on September 13-14, Bar Council president Shiv Kishore Gaur said in a statement issued here.

On September 13, lawyers of district and tehsil bar will give a memorandum to the government through the DMs and SDMs concerned, he said.

On September 14, the lawyers will be burning effigy of the government on court premises in a peaceful manner.

Earlier, at Allahabad High court Bar's executive meeting, it was decided unanimously to abstain from judicial work on Wednesday as well, an official release issued here said.

It was decided at the meeting that if any lawyer was found doing judicial work, disciplinary action will be initiated against him, it said.

"As no concrete action has been taken by the state government against policemen involved in lathi-charge on advocates on August 29, there is resentment among lawyers," it said.

An emergency meeting of the members of the Council was convened on Sunday night. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that advocates would abstain from judicial work on September 11 and 12. PTI RAJ ABN CK