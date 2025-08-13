Amit Shah hoists tricolour at home as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the initiative has become a people's movement that strengthens the spirit of patriotism.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark India's independence.

"Today, under the #HarGharTiranga campaign, I hoisted the tricolour at my residence," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

आज #HarGharTiranga अभियान के अंतर्गत अपने आवास पर तिरंगा फहराया।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में शुरू हुआ ‘हर घर तिरंगा’ अभियान आज देश को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने और राष्ट्रप्रेम की भावना को और भी प्रबल बनाने वाला जन-अभियान बन गया है। यह अभियान दर्शाता है कि असंख्य स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों… pic.twitter.com/MMBNjzR80M — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2025

He hoisted the flag with his wife Sonal.

The home minister said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a people's movement that binds the nation with the thread of unity and strengthens the spirit of patriotism.

"This campaign demonstrates that the 140 crore citizens of the country are determined to develop and make the best of the free India that countless freedom fighters realised through their sacrifice, penance and dedication," he said.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about the national flag.

The campaign stemmed from the thought that people's relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal.