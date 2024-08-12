Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J-K has grown to be a people's movement: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged-off the Tiranga Yatra here as he joined thousands of people, including public representatives and officials, in the walkathon.

"Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J-K has grown to be a people's movement. May our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha urged the citizens to take home the National Flag and hoist it with pride and honour and be a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

He said the campaign is an embodiment of the collective commitment to nation-building and creates personal connection with the Tiranga.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the citizens for playing a critical role in making the yatra a grand success.

In the last two years, people across the union territory belonging to different segments of society have embraced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and infused it with their warmth and support, he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people to participate several programmes like Tiranga rallies, Tiranga concerts, Tiranga pledge.

On the occasion, Sinha released a Monograph dedicated to the martyrs and bravehearts of Jammu and Kashmir and launched the Tiranga signature campaign.