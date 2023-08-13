'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 13 (PTI) The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign was on Sunday launched in Haryana's Nuh district, which saw communal violence on July 31.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khargata said under the campaign, the national flag will be hoisted on all houses as well as establishments in the district.

He said on Sunday, the yatra was taken out by people in Hilalpur village of Indri block, adding the campaign will continue in the district till August 15.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in communal clashes that erupted when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh and later spread to adjoining Gurugram.

Khargata also said the curfew will be relaxed in Nuh on August 14 and 15.

"The movement of people will be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm on both days," he said. PTI COR AQS