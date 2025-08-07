'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to invoke patriotic sentiment among citizens: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an effective means to strengthen patriotic sentiment among citizens.

Addressing a state-level workshop at the BJP state headquarters here on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and "Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), he said the party will organise extensive programmes at booth, mandal, district and division levels.

"Every citizen felt the transformation in the country over the past 11 years. After Operation Sindoor, the way people celebrated victory and held Tiranga Yatras to salute the valour of the armed forces shows the spirit with which this campaign has been launched," he said.

Sharma further said that the BJP's organisational programmes are opportunities to connect with people and provide public service.

"A party worker at the smallest unit of the organisation is able to directly engage with the people of his area. Through such participation, workers, office-bearers and public representatives can play an active role in strengthening the link with the public," he added.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Sharma said that it was the Congress which was responsible for the country's partition.

"Today, Congress leaders are speaking the language of Pakistan. Those who speak against the country and its culture reflect their mindset. I pray that such people are granted wisdom," he said.

BJP MP V D Sharma said workers should make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign historic through their participation.

Former BJP Rajasthan president and campaign coordinator Ashok Parnami said the party will organise 'Tiranga Yatras' across the state from August 10 to 14, and the national flag will be hoisted at every home. PTI SDA ANM OZ OZ