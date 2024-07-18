Harassment by neighbours, property matters top complaints filed with Goa women's panel

Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) Goa State Commission for Women received 154 complaints of women in distress during the calendar year 2023, while the figure so far this year is 29, the legislative assembly was told on Thursday.

As per the data tabled by State Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane in the House, most of these complaints concern harassment by neighbours or property matters.

The commission has also been receiving complaints tied to extra-marital affairs or divorce, the data showed.

The commission received 116 complaints of women in distress in 2020, followed by 166 in 2021. The numbers for 2022 and 2023 stood at 88 and 154, respectively.

So far this year, the commission has received 29 such complaints.

In 2023, the data showed, 52 complaints concerning harassment by neighbours or property matters were reported to the women’s commission, while nine such complaints have been filed so far this year, said the minister.

The commission received 12 complaints related to extra-marital affairs or divorce last year and one so far in 2024.

Complaints about harassment of senior citizens or parents have also been reaching the commission, said Rane.

As per the data, ten such cases were reported in 2023 and two so far in the current year. PTI RPS NR