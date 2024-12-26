Harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in HP worrying pattern of targeted violence: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh highlighted a "worrying pattern of targeted violence" and urged the governments to ensure a safe environment for them.

Advertisment

"Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur District are facing harassment, assault, and threats from right-wing groups. Despite proper documents, they're being barred from doing business and evicted," Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said it was the third such incident of its kind to come to notice and highlighted a "worrying pattern of targeted violence".

"This othering of kashmiris will alienate them further. I urge @OmarAbdullah and @SukhuSukhvinder to intervene and ensure a safe environment for these traders," she said.

Advertisment

The PDP president also condemned the lathi-charge on locals in Katra who were protesting against a proposed ropeway project for the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage.

"The unwarranted crackdown on the Sangarsh Samiti has resulted in the arrest of 18 of its members," she said.

Mufti said the "trend" of converting sacred sites into tourist destinations must be stopped as it not only threatens the livelihood of thousands but also disrespects the spiritual purpose and cultural importance of these sites.

Advertisment

"Urge the authorities to reconsider the project and release the persons arrested," she added. PTI SSB IJT IJT