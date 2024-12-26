Harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers: Omar Abdullah takes up issue with Himachal CM Sukhu

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ON Thursday took up the issue of alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh with his counterpart there, the ruling National Conference (NC) said here.

In a post on X, the NC said the Jammu and Kashmir government "is fully seized of this serious matter".

"Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up the issue with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, and the CM's office is in ongoing communication with the administration in Bilaspur to address the situation," the party said. PTI SSB NB NB