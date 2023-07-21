Harbour line local trains running late as rain lashes Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Harbour line local train services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were hit on Friday afternoon as heavy rains caused waterlogging at Kurla.

The trains on the line were running late, the Central Railway said.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the traffic on the DOWN (Navi Mumbai-bound) track was suspended for sometime due to waterlogging.

Suburban services on the main line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and CSMT to Khopoli and trans-harbour line between Thane-Vashi/ Panvel and Belapur-Kharkopar lines were running normally, he said. PTI KK KRK