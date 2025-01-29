Hard work, clear goals, discipline essential for success in life: CJI Kant

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday asserted that clarity of goals, hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination are essentials for success in life.

Integrity, values, and ethics, along with a sense of dedication to society and the nation, are crucial on this path, he stressed.

The CJI was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the Maharshi Dayanand University's Golden Jubilee and alumni felicitation ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak district, according to an official release.

Recalling his days at his alma mater, Justice Kant said that he never faced discrimination on the MDU campus due to his rural background.

The university provided an inclusive environment where only talent, hard work, and intellectual ability were valued, he said.

The CJI stated that these values laid a strong foundation of his judicial thinking.

Appreciating the university's academic tradition, Justice Kant urged students to remain vigilant about moral values, the spirit of the Constitution, and the principles of justice.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Rajbir Singh stated that the MDU has achieved remarkable achievements in the fields of education, research, sports, culture, and social concerns over the past five decades.

He stated that the Golden Jubilee year is not merely an occasion for celebration, but a time for introspection and new resolutions for the future.

In line with the National Education Policy, the university prioritises multidisciplinary education, skill development, innovation, and research, enabling students to become globally competitive.

The VC stated that the university's objective is not merely to confer degrees, but to cultivate responsible, sensitive, and value-based citizens who play an active role in building society and the nation.

He described the alumni as living symbols of the university's glorious tradition, saying that their achievements are a source of inspiration for current students.

During the ceremony, the VC honoured the Chief Justice robe.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu was also felicitated on the occasion.

Distinguished alumni of the university were honoured for their outstanding contributions in various fields, including judiciary, legal profession, sports, literature, administration, medicine, education, and corporate leadership.

On this occasion, the CJI inaugurated the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Gate at the campus of MDU.

Built to commemorate the university's Golden Jubilee Year, the grand gate symbolises the institution's achievements, progress, and glorious legacy.

On the occasion, CJI Surya Kant also planted a sapling, conveying a message of environmental conservation, and appreciated the green and clean environment of the campus.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, District and Sessions Judge Ajay Tewatia, CJM Tarannum Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, along with several administrative officers, academicians, and distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, the Golden Jubilee Gate has been established towards the Jhajjar Bypass side, making entry and exit to the university more organised and convenient.

Built on an RCC frame structure, the gate features Dholpur and red sandstone cladding, giving it a grand and attractive appearance. PTI CHS NB NB