Hard work, service to poor brought him this reward: Justice Gavai's mother a day before his CJI oath

Amravati, May 13 (PTI) A day before Justice Bhushan Gavai takes oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), his mother on Tuesday said he has reached this position through his sheer hard work and determination, and he earned this reward by serving the poor and needy.

Talking to reporters here, Justice Gavai's mother Kamaltai Gavai said she feels her son would give justice to his role as the CJI.

Justice Gavai is a native of Amravati district in Maharashtra and is the son of former Governor of Bihar, Kerala and Sikkim late R S Gavai, who was also the leader of Republican Party of India (Gavai), and Kamaltai Gavai.

Justice Gavai is set to take oath as the CJI on Wednesday. He will succeed CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Kamaltai Gavai said, "As a mother I wanted and expected my children to follow their father's footsteps and serve the society, treat people with respect and give justice to them irrespective of their stature." "It is a moment of great joy and happiness for everyone. It is a moment of satisfaction for us, because from a very young age under difficult circumstances and after overcoming several problems he has reached such a high position," she said.

She said her son has reached the top post not instantly but through his hard work and by going step-by-step.

"Whatever posts he has held so far, he has given justice to them. I feel he will give justice to the position of CJI as well," she said.

According to her, Justice Gavai completed his early education from a very common local school in Amravati, but by his hard work, ability and determination he excelled in his education.

"I would give the credit of his success and the top position he has reached to his hard work and determination," she added.

He does a lot of social work and charity. He lends a helping hand to lot of needy people in terms of providing financial help and bearing their hospital expenses.

"I think he got a reward in return for his service to the poor and needy," Justice Gavai's proud mother said.

To a query on what work she expects from his son after him becoming the CJI, Kamaltai said, "I feel that as Chief Justice, his work will support the country and his decisions will be people-oriented," she said.

Talking to reporters, Justice Gavai's younger sister Kirti Arjun expressed happiness saying a son of Amravati, who came from a very common background has attained such a big position.

"It is a moment of happiness not only for the Gavai family and Amaravati, but for the entire Maharashtra," she said.

She said she was fully confident that his brother will fulfill this responsibility very honestly.

"He is very sensitive and practical as well. He works with his brain and his heart together. That is why, all his decisions are a reflection of his foresight, which can take forward the society. I congratulate Bhushan dada and I am fully confident that he will take forward the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," she said.