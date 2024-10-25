Hard-working poor people robbed of dreams due to falling incomes, rising inflation: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Hard-working poor people have been robbed of their dreams due to falling incomes and rising inflation, and new schemes that will allow them to take home savings are needed, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he interacted with a barber at a shop here.

Gandhi shared a video on X of his visit to the barber's shop, where he enquired about the barber's problems while getting his beard trimmed.

"'There is nothing left!' These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears tell the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person of India today. From barbers to cobblers, potters to carpenters -- falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed the working class of their dreams of having their own shops, houses and even self-respect," the former Congress president said in his post.

What is needed now are modern solutions and new schemes that will increase incomes and bring back savings, Gandhi said.

There is a need for a society where talent gets its due and every step of hard work takes you up the ladder of success, the former Congress chief said.

The Congress also posted a video of the interaction on its X handle.

"Today Jananayak Rahul Gandhi ji got a shave at Ajit ji's shop in Delhi and understood the struggles of his life," the party said on X.

Since his Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and his Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi has been interacting with a cross-section of people from mechanics and cobblers to labourers and bus drivers.

He often posts videos of his numerous interactions and highlights the plight of various sections of society. PTI ASK IJT