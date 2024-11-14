Harda blast-fire: Kin of deceased, injured start foot march to Bhopal for justice

Harda, Nov 14 (PTI) Kin of those killed and injured in the February 6 Harda blast and fire set off on a march on Thursday to meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal to seek justice.
Eleven people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in the incident.
More than 100 people, including women, children and elderly persons, commenced the 150-kilometre march during the day.
"Enough is enough now. Now we have run out of patience. We are living in the relief camp built in Harda's ITI for the last nine months," participant Bhavna Chauhan (45) told PTI.
"Authorities assure us daily we will be compensated for destroyed houses rattled by the explosion, but to no avail. We have been left with no other way but to embark upon the Nyay Yatra to Bhopal to seek justice from the CM," she added. PTI COR LAL BNM