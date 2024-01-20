'Hardcore anti-national' booked under PSA in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in law and order disturbances was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Acting tough against the anti-national elements (ANEs), police in Baramulla booked a hard-core instigator under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the authority, a police spokesman said.

The accused was identified as Nasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan area of the north Kashmir district.

Ganie has been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, the spokesman added.

Ganie is a hardcore instigator and many cases are registered against him, the spokesman said.

Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not stop his anti-national activities and kept instigating people, the spokesman said. PTI SSB VN VN