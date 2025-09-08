Hardcore criminal detained under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) An alleged criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Monday, police said.

Rahil Gagotra, a resident of Shaheedi Chowk, is named in multiple FIRs registered at different police stations under various sections of law, including the Arms Act, a police spokesperson said.

The official said a warrant of arrest under the Public Safety Act was issued against the accused by the Jammu district magistrate and was executed by a team from Peermitha police station.

Gagotra has been lodged in Udhampur district Jail, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ