Hardcore criminal held in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) An alleged hardcore criminal was arrested along with a country-made pistol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said on Tuesday.

Vishal Sharma, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu, was arrested from Vijaypur area, they said.

According to police, Sharma is a hardcore criminal and two cases under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder stands registered against him at police station Akhnoor between 2019 and 2023.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh said a total of 156 criminals have been arrested by police in the district this year. PTI TAS NB