Hardcore criminal killed in police encounter in Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali, Aug 14 (PTI) A hardcore criminal, who had escaped from Bihar’s Samastipur Jail, was killed in an encounter with police in Vaishali district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Sahni (32), who was wanted in more than 25 cases. He was also carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF and district police personnel reached a particular location in Chintamanipur village under the jurisdiction of West Vaishali police station, where he was hiding on Thursday evening. On spotting the policemen, he tried to escape and opened fire. The officers retaliated. The criminal as well as a constable suffered bullet injuries in the crossfire,” an officer said.

They were taken to the nearest government hospital, where Sahni succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

The condition of the Special Task Force (STF) constable, Kundan Kumar Singh, is reported to be out of danger. PTI CORR PKD RBT