Hardeep Puri, Hema Malini launch coffee table book on temples, edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and actor-MP Hema Malini on Thursday released "Chal Mann Vrindavan", a coffee table book with photographs of the temples and edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan.

The book is authored and edited by Ashok Bansal and published by Harivansh Chaturvedi, president, Bimtech Foundation.

Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, served as the chief editor of "Chal Mann Vrindavan", which was launched in Hindi and English.

Puri, the Union minister for housing and urban affairs, thanked Malini for making him a part of the launch of the coffee table book, which he described as "a vivid and rich account of the attractions and festivals of Vrindavan as well as the concise history of Braj Bhoomi (the birthplace of Lord Krishna)".

"This coffee table book stands out because it goes above and beyond that normal distance. This one encapsulates the beauty and divinity of the Braj region and the unique position that Vrindavan has in the Hindu tradition and its pilgrimage circuit...

"Amidst the mesmerizing temples, gardens, music, art and dances, the legend of Lord Krishna comes alive in all its colours and glory every day in Vrindavan. This book captures that essence," the minister said at the event, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan here.

From Surdas, Raskhan to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, several sages and spiritual poets have vividly described the beauty of Vrindavan and the 'leelas' of Lord Krishna in their work which is an invaluable heritage for generations to come, Malini said.

"Lord Krishna commanded me to serve and take care of Mathura. So, I'm the parliamentarian from this place and blessed to be doing such wonderful work. This book, 'Chal Mann Vrindavan', is very close to me.

"All the poets who have written about their 'leelas' of Radha-Krishna...a lot of research on them is an important part of this book. When you read this book, you'll feel as if you have entered Braj," she added.

The launch of the book was preceded by a fashion show, which presented a clothing collection by designer Sulakshana Monga, honouring the heritage and architecture of Vrindavan.

The event was also attended by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. PTI RDS SMN