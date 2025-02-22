Hardeep Puri urges youth to seize opportunities in India's 'booming' economy

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said there are immense economic opportunities available in India and the youth should reconsider the trend of moving abroad for education and employment.

Speaking at a session during the Delhi University Literary Festival, Puri highlighted the country's transition from a USD 4 trillion economy to its ambitious goal of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy in the coming decades.

"You are today in a USD 4 trillion economy, which is going to expand to USD 7 trillion, USD 10 trillion. Some of the countries that you talk about going to are literally sinking. I don't want to name any particular country, but the situation there is not as promising as it is here," said Puri, who holds the petroleum and natural gas portfolio.

He also expressed concern over the "brain drain" phenomenon, particularly in states like Punjab where, he noted, an entire generation has been lost due to drug abuse and the pervasive desire to send children abroad.

"This human trafficking which takes place... Why do they want to go abroad," he asked.

He also criticised the trend of Indian students enrolling in foreign institutions, which he described as "certification shops", and ending up doing menial jobs despite being highly educated.

"Highly-educated graduates and postgraduates are left in the lurch. You can do very well here," he said.

Emphasising the quality of life in India, Puri said, "If you see how far money can take you here in terms of living comfort and quality of life, there's nothing ahead." The minister also highlighted India's demographic advantage, with 65 per cent of its population under the age of 35.

"By 2047, we are looking at an economy with a GDP of $40 trillion. You guys will be the beneficiaries. Why do you want to go out at this point when your own country is becoming a developed nation and giving you all the opportunities," Puri asked. PTI UZM ARI