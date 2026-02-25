Hardeep Singh Gill, Karm Singh Karma assume charge as NCSK members

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have assumed charge as members of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) with effect from February 23, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Gill has been engaged with social and organisational activities at the district and national levels, contributing to community development initiatives.

He has participated in campaigns on social issues, including drug abuse prevention, social awareness, community mobilisation and youth empowerment. He has been involved in cleanliness drives and grassroots engagement programmes.

Karma is the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, and has been associated with initiatives concerning the welfare of sanitation workers and marginalised communities.

He has advocated for the rights, dignity, occupational safety and social security of safai karamcharis and has raised issues related to education, healthcare access, livelihood support and policy representation, the statement said.

The ministry expressed confidence that the two member would contribute to strengthening efforts towards the welfare, dignity and socio-economic upliftment of safai karamcharis across the country, it said.

The NCSK was constituted on August 12, 1994, as a statutory body under the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, initially for a period of three years up to March 31, 1997. As per sub-section (4) of Section 1 of the Act, the Commission was to cease to exist after that date.

However, the validity of the Act was extended up to March 2002 and subsequently up to February 2004 through Amendment Acts passed in 1997 and 2001.

Following the lapse of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, with effect from February 29, 2004, the commission has been acting as a non-statutory body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.