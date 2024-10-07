Hardoi: 2 girls drown in Ganga while immersing puja material

Hardoi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two girls drowned in the Ganga river here when they had gone to immerse 'puja' material used during the Navratri festival, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Divyanshi (6) and Shivanki (8), residents of Matni in Sandi police station area, went to Rajghat to immerse the 'pujan samagri' (puja material) with other girls, police said.

They said three of them slipped and fell into the water.

While Ruchi was saved by locals, police recovered the bodies of Divyanshi and Shivanki after a six-hour search operation.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem, the police said, adding their fathers are labourers and work in Haryana. PTI COR ABN TIR