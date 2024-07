Jaipur, July 29 (PTI) Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, who has been nominated as the new governor of Rajasthan, will take oath on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Bagade will take oath in a ceremony to be organised at 4 pm on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, will administer the oath to the newly appointed Governor.

Bagade will replace Kalraj Mishra as the Governor of Rajasthan.