Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde takes oath as Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde took oath as the Governor of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava administered the oath of office to Bagde, who took the oath of governor in the name of God in Hindi.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant read out the warrant of appointment of the Governor issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

After taking oath, the newly appointed Governor, Bagde, was presented a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Union Ministers, members of the State Cabinet, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully and other public representatives, judges, senior officials of administration and police were present at the swearing-in ceremony. PTI AG KSS KSS