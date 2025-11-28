Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027 will be celebrated as grandly as Purna Kumbh: CM Dhami

Haridwar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela to be held in Uttarakhand in 2027 will be celebrated as "divinely and grandly" as the Purna Kumbh, and for the first time, sadhus and saints will take 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) during the Ardh Kumbh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

Dhami made this announcement after meeting with representatives of all 13 Akharas of sadhus and saints on the banks of the Ganga here.

He also announced the dates for a total of 10 bathing festivals, including three Amrit (royal) baths, during the Ardh Kumbh, which will be celebrated on the lines of the Purna Kumbh. He also honoured the Mahants and saints of all 13 Akharas on this occasion.

The saints praised the chief minister's decision, calling it a step taken to preserve culture and offered their blessings.

The Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027 will run for four months from January to April.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to establish Uttarakhand as a spiritual capital, the chief minister said that the state government is preparing to make the event as historic as the Purna Kumbh.

He said that the 2021 Kumbh was only held for a short period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shahi snan was only performed symbolically. However, the 2027 Haridwar Ardh Kumbh will be historic and of special significance in many respects.

Dhami said that the number of devotees coming to the Ardh Kumbh is expected to be many times greater than the 2010 and 2021 Kumbhs, and in view of this, the state government has already begun extensive preparations.

He directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements and ensure full coordination with state and central security agencies for the safety of devotees and saints.

The chief minister sought suggestions and guidance from the Acharyas of the Akharas for the successful organisation of the event and stated that the traditions, needs, and conveniences of the saints will be given top priority.

Dhami said that it is his good fortune to receive the blessings and guidance of the saints for the smooth and grand organisation of the Kumbh.

Dhami said, "Without the inspiration, suggestions, and blessings of the saints, the completion of this grand plan is unimaginable. We endeavour to use everyone's invaluable suggestions to make the preparations for Kumbh 2027 more comprehensive, well-organised, and in line with the expectations of the saint community." He also announced the important dates for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Snan. There will be a total of 10 bathing festivals at the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh, including three Amrit or royal baths.

For the first time in the Ardh Kumbh, the Akharas will perform the Amrit Snan with grandeur on these three snans—Mahashivratri on March 6, Falgun Amavasya on March 8, and Mesha Sankranti on April 14.

In addition, other bathing festivals during the Ardh Kumbh include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on February 6, Vasant Panchami on February 11, Magh Purnima on February 20, Nav Samvatsara (New Year) on April 7, Shri Ram Navami on April 15, and Chaitra Purnima on April 20.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, described the chief minister's decision to celebrate the Ardh Kumbh as grand and divine, as the Kumbh as historic and said that he is leaving no stone unturned to establish Sanatan Dharma.

He stated that all Akharas will fully support and cooperate with the state government in this regard. He expressed hope that the 2027 Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar will be as successful and historic as the Prayag Kumbh.

In addition to the MLAs, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Police Inspector General Rajiv Swaroop, Mela Adhikari Sonika, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. PTI DPT APL