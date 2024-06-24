Haridwar boy develops microcontroller-based device for air quality monitoring

Dehradun, Jun 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old boy from Haridwar has developed a microcontroller-based modular device for air quality monitoring.

Devasya Desai, a former student of Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, is currently pursuing computer science at Ahmedabad University in Gujarat.

His device utilises readily available and power-efficient ESP32 microcontrollers, and can be easily scaled to accommodate advanced sensors capable of accurately measuring various air parameters for examination.

This adaptability allows for detecting temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, gas content and particulate matter with the option to add sensors for further analysis as needed.

"The high cost of traditional air quality monitoring systems and their dependency on the availability of WiFi or cellular network often restricts their reach, particularly in resource-constrained areas," Devasya explained.

The long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) protocol facilitates data transmission over significant distances, with the outdoors module collecting and transmitting the data to the module placed inside the lab over LoRaWAN, he said.

This makes the system ideal for remote areas of northern states with limited infrastructure and harsh climates, where outdoor monitoring can be challenging, Devasya added.

Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya Pro-Vice Chancellor Chinmay Pandya extended congratulations to Devasya on his accomplishment.